Richard Burdick's Snap Shot, Op. 326 No. 11Del Norte Coast Redwoods State Park Mill Creek Campground for Ensemble 2019 which is a group Mr. Burdick has written a lot for - It’s a quartet - #Englishhorn, #horn, #harp and #cello
This work was videotaped on Richard's trip to California in the summer of 2022. A key aspect of the trip was the flooding of the Yellowstone River, and the first time he found the Falls in Downtown Spokane. Plus a side trip to Lassen National Park where he demonstrated his strength by picking up a bolder (of very light pumice.)
For more information please visit: https://i-ching-music.com/opus326.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.