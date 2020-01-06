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Empire State Building Plane Crash
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47 views • January 06, 2020
A Mitchell bomber en route for Newark in fog crashed into the 78th and 79th storeys of the Empire State Building. Thirteen lives, including the crew were lost and many others received burns, injuries and shock.
Various panning shots of Empire State Building. Interior shots of people in corridor and lift. View of New York from same. Empire State Building enveloped in fog. Mitchell plane in flight - crashes into same (do not see actual crash). Exterior and interior shots of damage, fire fighting etc. Dead man on balcony. Propeller embedded in wall and ruined elevator. Damaged typewriter and pair of shoes - offices, etc. Engine of plane on roof of penthouse. Crowds in street - first aid, man on stretcher, ambulance, nurses, etc. Look down shot of street below. Part of plane in street.
Various panning shots of Empire State Building. Interior shots of people in corridor and lift. View of New York from same. Empire State Building enveloped in fog. Mitchell plane in flight - crashes into same (do not see actual crash). Exterior and interior shots of damage, fire fighting etc. Dead man on balcony. Propeller embedded in wall and ruined elevator. Damaged typewriter and pair of shoes - offices, etc. Engine of plane on roof of penthouse. Crowds in street - first aid, man on stretcher, ambulance, nurses, etc. Look down shot of street below. Part of plane in street.
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