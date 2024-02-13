Putin Interview | Tucker's Putin interview DESTROYS Ukraine War narrative! Watch here for highlights | Biden is DONE!

"Biggest news day EVER! Tucker's interview with Putin may turn out to be the most important interview in history. We will play all the highlights on today's show. | It's OVER for Biden. He sidesteps prosecution for classified documents by special counsel declaring him mentally incompetent to stand trial. So how can he be mentally competent to continue as President? | Biden further proves his mental incompetence at press conference defending his mental competence | Supreme Court appears poised to rule in favor of Trump as Thomas and Kavanaugh destroy Colorado's arguments | Trump easily wins Nevada caucus, and much more!





Lifewave X39 patches | Activate your natural stem cells to naturally heal your body and restore your youth - https://lifewave.com/fireduptxlawyer





Gold and silver with Dr. Kirk Elliott - https://kirkelliottphd.com/fireduptxlawyer/









The Wellness Company | Telemedicine, pandemic preparedness, and supplements - https://www.twc.health/fireduptxlawyer





Survival supplies, emergency food, water filtration, solar generators, etc - http://preparewithpaul.com





Cue Streaming | Patriot-owned live TV and on-demand streaming service with more channels for less money than Hulu or YouTube TV - fireduptxlawyer.mycuestreaming.com





Patriot-owned nutritional supplement and home essentials superstore - https://myfreedomcart.com/fireduptxlawyer





Patriot Mobile | Dump your woke cell service provider -

https://www.patriotmobile.com/fireduptxlawyer"