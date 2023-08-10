It Was Biden Russian Collusion All Along! New Bank Records Prove Biden Was Taking Tens of Millions of Dollars from Russians

It’s beginning to look like the entire Trump Russian collusion narrative was actually about Joe Biden! Now we now of more millions paid to the Biden’s from Russian Oligarchs and other countries. Meanwhile, Michigan Police and The Gateway Pundit have uncovered what might lead to the biggest reveal on how Democrats cheat to win elections.

Jim Hoft joins the show to discuss the discovery.

*Chris Sky is in the studio to talk about his journey to the United States and taking his tour to America.

