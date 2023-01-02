Gain Spiritual Strength Through Physical Fasting With Wendy Speake’s 40-Day Challenge

Join Wendy Speake on January 9 to experience a remarkable 40-day journey aimed at ditching damaging addictions that separate us from the sufficiency of Jesus Christ. Wendy is the author and creator of many life-changing books such as The 40-Day Sugar Fast. She began facilitating an online community for moms who were struggling with anger and outbursts, destructive diets, and other addictions, and challenged them to ditch their bad habits for 40 days. “It’s a spiritual fast,” Wendy explains. Instead of running to sugar or social media to cope on the hardest days, she wants women to run to the most high: Jesus. The fast is flexible, focused, and centered on eliminating things that get between women and their relationship with the Lord.







TAKEAWAYS





Wendy says women are fasting from their “fix” so that they can then experience feasting on the Word of God





The dopamine of our additions will leave us empty, but the high of intimacy with Christ will never run dry





Anything that gets between you and your Bible is your enemy





Wendy has also authored The 40-Day Feast, The 40-Day Social Media Fast and has co-authored the parenting book Triggers







