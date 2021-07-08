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Spirit of Prophecy Church - Sunday Service 07/04/2021
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0 view • July 08, 2021
Sunday Main Service Topic: Independence Day
Speaker: Apostle Stan Johnson
Sunday School Topic: Hebrew Roots Movement Part 5
Speaker: Prophet Leslie Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Speaker: Apostle Stan Johnson
Sunday School Topic: Hebrew Roots Movement Part 5
Speaker: Prophet Leslie Johnson
For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to: http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
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