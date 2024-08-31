Comrade Kamala On Rise As Trump Becomes Pro-Choice-NOW THE END BEGINS-AUG 30 2024

There have been times, over the last 1,628 days of 15 days to flatten the curve, that a story presents itself that is clear and right in front of me, you couldn’t miss it if you tried, but I really don’t want to do it. Today’s Podcast is one such story. While I don’t believe the polls, it is true that at the very least, Comrade Kamala Harris has the wind at her back while Donald Trump continues to flounder badly. The Ministry of Propaganda that runs America is firing around the clock in hyper-overdrive to elect the next president, and so far, have succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. What is B613, you ask? You really don’t want to know, but you need to, so we’re going to fill you in. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, when the assassination attempt on Donald Trump took place, many Christians took it to mean that God had miraculously spared his life by turning his head at the exact moment the bullet arrived, and that may be true. I don’t see it like that. To me, the assassin wasn’t aiming for his head, he intentionally hit his ear as a warning shot, letting Trump know that it was time to lay down and throw the fight. What proof do I offer of that? How about Trump’s announcement yesterday that he is now Pro-Choice, and telling reporters that he is in favor of Amendment 4 which would extend the timeframe in which an abortion could take place from the first 6 weeks all the way up to 24 weeks. Every Far Left Liberal in America is in favor of Amendment 4, and so is Donald Trump. I can come to no other conclusion than he is intentionally trying to lose the election, he just lost a massive chunk of his base with that announcement. On this episode, I am going to talk about a television show called ‘Scandal’, with its fictitious Black Ops group known as B613, and how lead character named Olivia Pope became the first black woman president of the United States of America. I will be comparing that to the very real Deep State forces who are running this country, and their quest to install Comrade Kamala Harris into the Oval Office at any cost. If you think it’s scary when The Simpsons predict the future, this will terrify you. The truth is much scarier than fiction, as you’ll see on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!