This Old Veteran, is in TEARS over the state of this Nation, and what it’s now become.
Political Crime Exposed
Published Thursday

This should be a slap in the face of every single person, that hates this country, and likes this sick democratic lunacy that is thriving. You people that classify yourselves as “far left” and/or “woke” outta be ashamed of yourselves. And start having a little more respect, to those who DID and still do “have skin in the game”. 

This is an older video. But it’s one I’ll never forget. 

