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Global disaster averted. Australian Police capture teen 'Fugitives' who escaped camp (MIRRORED)
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Global disaster averted. Australian Police capture teen 'Fugitives' who escaped camp (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Alex Christoforou at:-
https://youtu.be/Y8cYC7FX4gw

Global disaster averted. Australian Police capture teen 'Fugitives' who escaped camp

***News Topic 649***
Aussie Police Arrest Teen 'Fugitives' Who Escaped From Internment Camp
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/aussie-police-arrest-teen-fugitives-who-escaped-covid-internment-camp

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