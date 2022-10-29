297) You're the real object of Cybersecurity

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Credits to argusfest, live streamed July 17, 2021:
A summary focus on the real object of
Cybersecurity of a two-part encore presentation of a talk Alison
McDowell, blogger at wrenchinthegears.com. Topics touch on the
gamification of life, human capital finance, quantum computing, and
graphene. We'll look into neuro-tech research and its implications for
"supply chain" management of impoverished people.
Pt. 1 - New York Nano: Maple Nation Transmutes Neurotech Empire: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e7h0U2m9UY
Pt. 2 - New York Nano: Maple Nation Transmutes Neurotech Empire:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNKTfp7ybBM
Slideshow: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1ZDinpMvQ_iEKYwX9XRLGSqYQ5SgWUKAS55wt5CRfMh4/edit#slide=id.p
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth
https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua