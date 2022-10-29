Create New Account
297) You're the real object of Cybersecurity
Published a month ago |

Credits to argusfest, live streamed July 17, 2021:

A summary focus on the real object of Cybersecurity of a two-part encore presentation of a talk Alison McDowell, blogger at wrenchinthegears.com. Topics touch on the gamification of life, human capital finance, quantum computing, and graphene. We'll look into neuro-tech research and its implications for "supply chain" management of impoverished people.
Pt. 1 - New York Nano: Maple Nation Transmutes Neurotech Empire: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3e7h0U2m9UY
Pt. 2 - New York Nano: Maple Nation Transmutes Neurotech Empire:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mNKTfp7ybBM
Slideshow: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1ZDinpMvQ_iEKYwX9XRLGSqYQ5SgWUKAS55wt5CRfMh4/edit#slide=id.p

Keywords
emfblockchaincrimemicrowavesdangerimperialismelfpulsesmilimeter waves

