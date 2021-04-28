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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #203 EMPOYEES FROM HOUSTON METHODIST HOSPITAL GIVEN A ULTIMATUM TO TAKE KILL SHOT
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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240 views • April 28, 2021
This is outrageous, this is what the 1% want, the working sector doing their dirty work for them, we need to find a way to sink this New Normal tyranny.

Credit to KHOU 11

Houston Methodist will require COVID-19 vaccines for employees, they have until June 7 to get COVID-19 vaccine or they're fired.

Get the COVID-19 vaccine or lose your job. That’s the position one Houston hospital is taking as they try to keep patients as safe as possible.
Some employees at Houston Methodist are upset over the hospital’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccine rule, saying they want more time.
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vaccinationnwocovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy