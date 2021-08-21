Vaxxed [ Full Documentary Movie On Vaccination ]

In VAXXED II Movie: THE PEOPLE'S TRUTH, An investigation into how the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the government agency charged with protecting the health of American citizens, concealed and destroyed data on their 2004 study that showed a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. This alarming deception has contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism, potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.Polly and the team travel over 50,000 miles in the USA and around the world. Interviews of parents and doctors with nothing to gain and everything to lose exposed the vaccine injury epidemic and asked the question on every parent’s mind, “Are vaccines really as safe and effective as we’ve been told?”▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNELLOVE, LIGHT, LIFEThe future looks tremendously fantastical friends.Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.When Tyranny Becomes Law.Rebellion Becomes Duty.Thomas Jefferson"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."Benjamin FranklinPeace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back DownCharlie the Spirit WalkerMystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & WarriorsWWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬