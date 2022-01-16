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The Great C0vid Jab Side Effect Cover-Up
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192 views • January 16, 2022
The Great C0vid Jab Side Effect Cover-Up
Record numbers of adverse reactions and even deaths have been caused by the various Covid jabs, yet the ones we know about are just the tip of the iceberg. Are we witnessing the greatest medical cover-up in history?
So who's behind this genocide?
”They are known as the synagogue of satan” - William Cooper
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ivMJg1TdK0j/
Record numbers of adverse reactions and even deaths have been caused by the various Covid jabs, yet the ones we know about are just the tip of the iceberg. Are we witnessing the greatest medical cover-up in history?
So who's behind this genocide?
”They are known as the synagogue of satan” - William Cooper
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0ivMJg1TdK0j/
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