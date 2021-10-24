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Secret Spells of the English Language - How the sound and vibration of words effect our subconscious
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66 views • October 24, 2021
A psychologist's view of the effect of homonyms on the subconscious.
THIS IS WHY NLP WORKS IN PROPAGANDA.
THIS IS WHY NLP WORKS IN PROPAGANDA.
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