How to Come Out of Babylon - Mark Call [ep.9]

Study the Torah verse by verse with Mark Call at https://markniwot.com/

For more information on Come Out Of Her My People, and to check out more of Mark’s powerful news analysis and his other work, visit https://hebrewnationonline.com/shows/come-out-of-her-my-people/

Everyone knows that time is of the essence. Inflation, WWIII, economic collapse, social unrest, and many other grave issues are plaguing our society today. But what are some practical steps we should be taking to distance ourselves and ultimately remove ourselves from all the evil, both spiritually and physically? Mark Call is a former electrical engineer and long time radio show host that will share his insights on some things that we should all be considering from an unfiltered, politically incorrect Biblical perspective. Get ready as we talk about the deeper issues of life and forecast how the future will be unfolding from 2023 and beyond.

📩 Don’t forget to grab the life changing "70 Shabua Decoded" PDF presentation for free at https://overcomebabylon.com/