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The Devastating Financial Impact of Covid 19
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14 views • April 15, 2020
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and are applying for unemployment benefits because of social distancing. Many have also lost their employee health plans. The government should be paying corporations to keep their employees working rather than paying them to stay home in lock down.
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