BREAKING 💀 KENTUCKY JUDGE SHOT AND KILLED IN HIS CHAMBERS

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a district judge in Letcher County, Kentucky was shot and killed today in his chambers. A Kentucky state trooper confirms one person is in custody but says it is still early in the investigation. This is a developing situation. NBC News' Sam Brock reports.





Kentucky District Judge Kevin Mullins was shot and killed on Thursday afternoon while in his chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse.





In a post on the Mountain Eagle's Facebook page, the newspaper said that officials arrested Sheriff Mickey Stines after he surrendered himself to police in connection to the shooting.





Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed Mullins' death on Twitter, writing, "Sadly, I have been informed that a district judge in Letcher County was shot and killed in his chambers this afternoon. There is far too much violence in this world, and I pray there is a path to a better tomorrow."





Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman said on social media following the shooting that the Office of the Attorney General will "collaborate" with the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele.





"We will fully investigate and pursue justice," Coleman said.





Kentucky Auditor Allison Ball released a statement on social media saying that she was "praying for Letcher County" and Judge Mullins.





"May God protect this community and all those involved in the shooting," Ball said.





A press release from the Kentucky Court of Justice said that the office was aware of the "tragic incident" that took place in Letcher County. The statement said the branch was in contact with law enforcement agencies and offering "full support."





Police responded to the Letcher County Courthouse after reports of deadly shooting on Thursday.





Schools in the area were placed on lockdown, and Letcher County Central High School reported students were released citing Kentucky State Police guidance.





The state's judicial branch issued a statement writing, "The Kentucky Court of Justice is aware of a tragic incident that occurred today in Letcher County. We are currently in contact with law enforcement agencies, including Kentucky State Police, and are offering our full support during this difficult time. While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way we can."





This story was originally published by Rosemary Kelley at Scripps News Lexington.





