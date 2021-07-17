It Would Be Disappointing If GETTR Were Not Hacked by the CCP – Mr. Bannon’s Interview with Miles on July 4th (Part V)

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On July the 4th, 2021, Mr. Steve Bannon, the leader of the populist movement in the US and the world sat with Mr. Miles Guo, the leader of the Whistleblower Movement to talk about the US election and democracy, the suppression of the freedom of speech by the technology oligarchs, the oppression of the CCP on the ordinary Chinese people, the Tiananmen Massacre, the CCP’s bio attacks against the US and the world, and the New Federal State of China.
In this segment, Mr. Bannon said he would be disappointed if GETTR were not hacked by the CCP.