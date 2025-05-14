BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Congressional Term Limits, Trump's Treasonous Armament of Muslim Nations, Israel Vs. Hamas & Houthis
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
1
30 views • 8 hours ago

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout! 🇺🇸 👊

SOURCES:

1. Governor Ron DeSantis Speaks in Ohio to Advocate for Congressional Term Limits - https://rumble.com/v6tbrm1-governor-ron-desantis-speaks-in-ohio-to-advocate-for-congressional-term-lim.html

2. Progress Map: States that have passed the Convention of States Article V Application - https://conventionofstates.com/states-that-have-passed-the-convention-of-states-article-v-application

3. Article V, U.S. Constitution - https://www.archives.gov/federal-register/constitution/article-v.html

4. An Irish saint's eerie prophecy that Pope Francis will be the last Pontiff

 - https://www.irishcentral.com/roots/history/st-malachy-prophecy-pope-francis

5. Trump: We're Working to End the Gaza War 'as Quickly as Possible' - https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/trump-were-working-to-end-the-gaza-war-as-quickly-as-possible

6. Trump, Saudi Crown Prince Sign Multiple Defense, Energy Agreements - https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-saudi-crown-prince-sign-multiple-defense-energy-agreements

7. US Okays $1.32 BILLION in Arms Sales to United Arab Emirates - https://t.me/APFGAC/39159

8. Term Limits Amendment: Why is a Term Limits Amendment Required and What is the Process? - https://www.termlimits.com/term-limits-amendment/

FOLLOW US ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american-patriots-for-god-and-country

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. Jesus Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

2. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

3. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

4. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

5. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

6. III% Three Percenters Apparel: https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-tag/iii-three-percenters/

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

8. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

💰 DONATE ⬇️

Locals - https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com

PayPal - https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️

Keywords
trumpterrorismpoliticsus newsisraelislamterm limitstariffssaudi arabiatrade dealunited statessyriaamerican patriots for god and countryhamasviral videoqatartrending newsdesantisconvention of stateshouthisunited arab emirates
