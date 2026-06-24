BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Hope This Completely Puts some things in perspective for those who NEED 2 KNOW They are CONVERTED
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5185 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • Yesterday

Stay tuned on All platforms:

NEW VIDEOS CAN BE FOUND AT THESE LINKS!

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored: www.jonathankleckuncensored.com


NEW VIDEO CAN BE FOUND AT THESE LINKS!

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com


Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos


Jonathan Kleck Uncensored:

www.jonathankleckuncensored.com


Kleck Files:

http://www.kleckfiles.com/?wide


Jonathan's Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i


Jonathan's Shorts Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire


Zack's Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414


Cory's Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@CoryBarbee


Kleckfiles Channel 1:

https://www.youtube.com/@kleckfiles


Kleckfiles Channel 2:

https://www.youtube.com/@KleckFiles2


*************************


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


KleckFiles

https://www.odysee.com/@kleckfiles:6



The Jonathan Kleck

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b


Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


Shared from and subscribe to:

The Jonathan Kleck

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Keywords
truthkleckjonathan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump demands nuclear inspections &#8220;into infinity&#8221; as fragile Iran deal holds

Trump demands nuclear inspections “into infinity” as fragile Iran deal holds

Willow Tohi
The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

The Government Is About to Destroy Your Access to Natural CBD – Here’s What You Need to Know

Mike Adams
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy