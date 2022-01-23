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Michael Jaco is on Fire revealing hidden secrets. He continues to talk about how George H Walker Bush , our Ex President and Father of Dubya -was a Nazi. Big reveals here with photos. .
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301 views • January 23, 2022
We really do need to get rid of all the Nazis in our Government and institutions. The thumbnail pic is our cat Eva hanging out in our Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia.
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