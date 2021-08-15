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Human Frequencies Manipulated-00064
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132 views • August 15, 2021
Your body works on Frequencies- Your DNA is the director and controls your bodies Cell Structure /Building Blocks- Your DNA emits a frequency resonance that 5G can identify, and make a copy- Then change it and send it back into your building Cell-Structures- My videos have been saying and showing the explanations of others for years-
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