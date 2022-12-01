The Khazarian Money Pit

Pop Quiz:

* What do you have when you find Sam Bankman-Fried, Janet Yellen and President Zelensky of Ukraine all together in one room?

* A federal grand jury proceeding?

* That would be a good guess.

* These are three people who could badly use a federal investigation.

* But they’re not getting one; instead, they’re being celebrated.





Another Forever War

* A financial summit for the world’s elites: NYT event for all the top business minds.

* NYT: we’ll decide who you can associate with!

* Lesson: good libs can always be forgiven!

* Dems: send Ukraine $ and don’t ask questions.

* Zelensky: I’m going to need some more cash, OK?

* He sits atop a money-laundering scheme so brazen, Dems won’t even allow it to be audited.

* U.S. pays Ukraine’s bills while Americans freeze.

* DC war machine: more war means more $ for the warmongers.

* The real criminals are getting richer.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-zelenskyy-yellen-bankman-fried-use-federal-investigations-celebrated





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316381864112

