The Khazarian Money Pit

Pop Quiz:
* What do you have when you find Sam Bankman-Fried, Janet Yellen and President Zelensky of Ukraine all together in one room?
* A federal grand jury proceeding?
* That would be a good guess.
* These are three people who could badly use a federal investigation.
* But they’re not getting one; instead, they’re being celebrated.
Another Forever War
* A financial summit for the world’s elites: NYT event for all the top business minds.
* NYT: we’ll decide who you can associate with!
* Lesson: good libs can always be forgiven!
* Dems: send Ukraine $ and don’t ask questions.
* Zelensky: I’m going to need some more cash, OK?
* He sits atop a money-laundering scheme so brazen, Dems won’t even allow it to be audited.
* U.S. pays Ukraine’s bills while Americans freeze.
* DC war machine: more war means more $ for the warmongers.
* The real criminals are getting richer.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-zelenskyy-yellen-bankman-fried-use-federal-investigations-celebrated
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 November 2022
