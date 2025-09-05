“People Should Resign!” Retired Major General on Gaza

Speaking to investigative journalist Matt Kennard, retired Major General Charlie Herbert who served in the British Army for more than three decades, expresses his disgust and dismay at Israel’s ongoing onslaught in Gaza.



He says “I suspect I would have resigned" over this had he still been serving in the British Army given Britain’s high level of complicity in Israel’s ongoing genocide, and questions why we haven’t seen more resignations.



They discuss British complicity and participation through spy flights from RAF Akrotiri, the role of the Zionist Lobby in Britain, the recent proscription of Palestine Action and the shattering of Western credibility in the international arena.



