THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN

Sudo Christians forgetting who paid 30 silver coins to the Romans!



Matthew 7:6

“Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.”

Matthew 12:30

“He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.King James Version (KJV)







