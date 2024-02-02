Create New Account
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN
No Rona for me
24 Subscribers
92 views
Published 19 hours ago

Sudo Christians forgetting who paid 30 silver coins to the Romans!

Matthew 7:6

“Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine, lest they trample them under their feet, and turn again and rend you.”

Matthew 12:30

“He that is not with me is against me; and he that gathereth not with me scattereth abroad.King James Version (KJV)



