The Hunter Biden Sex Tapes: V.P. Biden is Officially Compromised by the Chinese Communist Party. What Next America?

I can't believe how quiet mainstream media is regarding the Hunter Biden sex tapes. Not a peep, yet the tapes and pictures are out there. Who is going to jump in and start the feeding frenzy or are they going to give hunter and his sexual deviant ways a pass? Surely when the child sexual abuse goes viral MSM will NOT be able to cover it all up.You don't even have to watch the 12 minute tape of Hunter Biden's penis getting a foot massage by the lady in his room while he is smoking crack. You only need to watch the ending to the tape to see what the real motive was to the Honey Trap that he got himself caught in. If he was filming a Sex Tape then he did a very poor job of keeping it private because now it looks like he is damaged goods to his Father 'Poppa Joe' who wants to be President of the United states, but how can he be President if his son Hunter is now a security risk for his Dad and for the United States of America? At least Hunter could have been flying the US flag up his 'pole' before the camera to show some form of 'Patriotism'.#郭文贵【三个硬盘】 Sept.24th Lude's broadcast: 3 hard drives, provided 3 hard drives to the DOJ of AmericaExiled Chinese Billionaire's Accusations of China (w/ Guo Wengui & Kyle Bass) | RV ClassicsRelated links:In 2017，Miles Guo first exposed the CCP’s deadly “3F plan” against the US