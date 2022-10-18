America First: Top 10 Senate Races Ranked by Importance

The criteria I used to determine this list are:
- Quality of Candidate
- Closeness of Race
- Message Delivered
I'm not a financial advisor but I know some good ones who can help you move wealth or retirement to physical precious metals: https://jdrucker.com/gold
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.