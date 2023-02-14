Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"Fighting for Freedom" - The Documentary Straight Out Of The EU Parliament!
28 views
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
Published Yesterday |

MIRRORED from Christine Anderson, MdEP

24 Jan 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDAvCeVEVEk&ab_channel=ChristineAnderson%2CMdEP 

Dear fellow citizens,

Last year, a great filmmaker accompanied me everywhere with his camera for several months during my work in the EU Parliament. The result is the wonderful documentary "Fighting for Freedom", which today I would like to present to you publicly for the first time.

Keywords
eu parliamentfight for freedomchristine anderson

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket