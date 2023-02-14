"Fighting for Freedom" - The Documentary Straight Out Of The EU Parliament!

MIRRORED from Christine Anderson, MdEP
24 Jan 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDAvCeVEVEk&ab_channel=ChristineAnderson%2CMdEP
Dear fellow citizens,
Last year, a great filmmaker accompanied me everywhere with his camera for several months during my work in the EU Parliament. The result is the wonderful documentary "Fighting for Freedom", which today I would like to present to you publicly for the first time.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.