⚰️ Cancer Causing CRISPR Engineered Foods Coming to A Store Near You

A new era of genetically modified foods using CRISPR technologies are hitting a grocery store shelf near you. Watch to hear an in-depth report of this new genetically modified food, which regulators do not feel necessary to regulate, as new science is showing that this new technology may cause major problems. The big C...

Source: The Highwire with Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v30l5fg-crispr-engineered-foods-coming-to-a-store-near-you.html?mref=5hmzb&mc=c2vow



Check me on GAB: https://gab.com/RustyDwyer







