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Dictator NZ Prime Minister . . . They Are The Only Source Of Info? Dismiss Everything Else!
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100 views • July 11, 2021
This lady obeying her elitist controllers like a puppet, obviously no free thinking is allowed in NZ anymore according to what she says!! I do hope there are still some people over there who are awake to what is going on . . . but I am not hopeful.
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