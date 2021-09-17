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Pfizer Vax Approved in Canada, Highly Fluid-Rapid Lava Flows in Iceland, Vax Contains Host Barcode, Ozarks Land Acquisition Update: 09.17.2021
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1575 views • September 17, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY RECEIVES FULL HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR INDIVIDUALS 12 YEARS AND OLDER
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.pfizer.ca/COMIRNATY-Now-Health-Canada-Approved
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HIGHLY FLUID AND RAPID LAVA BREAKOUT that I had to run away from! 00:35 am, 17.09
Submitted by Karen
On September 17, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/q2V_AWYMxiQ
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The Vaccine Contains Your Barcode
Submitted by Sean
https://www.henrymakow.com/
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Situation Update, Sep 17th, 2021 - Will there be enough VACCINE SURVIVORS to rebuild civilization after the collapse?
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/d03ee3ec-7681-442d-8bee-353fece0045f
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY RECEIVES FULL HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL FOR INDIVIDUALS 12 YEARS AND OLDER
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.pfizer.ca/COMIRNATY-Now-Health-Canada-Approved
--
HIGHLY FLUID AND RAPID LAVA BREAKOUT that I had to run away from! 00:35 am, 17.09
Submitted by Karen
On September 17, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/q2V_AWYMxiQ
--
The Vaccine Contains Your Barcode
Submitted by Sean
https://www.henrymakow.com/
--
Situation Update, Sep 17th, 2021 - Will there be enough VACCINE SURVIVORS to rebuild civilization after the collapse?
Submitted by Terral
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/d03ee3ec-7681-442d-8bee-353fece0045f
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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