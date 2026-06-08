🚨 Iran striking targets in the Middle East with ballistic missiles

🚨 Iran is striking targets in the Middle East with ballistic missiles - early this morning



At least two attacks have been recorded at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, where an E-3 AWACS aircraft was previously destroyed.

Airbases in Jordan have also been struck, — social media report.

More:

🚨 Red alerts have been activated in Be’er Shebaa, southern Israel, amid the ongoing wave of Iranian launches

Adding:

Did Donald back down again?📝



It seems Trump got so tired of his daily victories over Iran (in words) that this time he decided to take a break. Instead of promising divine retribution, the US president told the Iranians they've already fired enough and it's time to return to negotiations.



Coming to his senses, he reported putting the US Armed Forces on high alert. But shortly after, in a conversation with the press, he said he would call Netanyahu and tell him not to attack the Islamic Republic in response (read: almost stood up for Iran), and he's also unhappy with the IDF strikes on Beirut.



📌Against the backdrop of his previous bravado and regular threats against the authorities in Tehran, his current (almost panicked) reaction looks rather pathetic. It seems the Americans still aren't ready to continue the war, which forces Trump to "jump around" like this after every unexpected response.



And this will clearly hurt his reputation in the eyes of his own electorate.