Boondocking and Solar Panels - New Findings and Discoveries from a Full Time RV'er

Two weeks of boondocking and counting - still going strong, mostly on the power of my solar panels. I do have a generator and explain all in my post.
Soda Lake continues to be wonderful. The biggest problem I have is choosing which lake to paddle in each day!
Oh, and a treat to some wild horses towards the end of the video
