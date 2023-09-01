Create New Account
Boondocking and Solar Panels - New Findings and Discoveries from a Full Time RV'er
rvacrossamerica
Two weeks of boondocking and counting - still going strong, mostly on the power of my solar panels. I do have a generator and explain all in my post.

Soda Lake continues to be wonderful. The biggest problem I have is choosing which lake to paddle in each day! Oh, and a treat to some wild horses towards the end of the video

