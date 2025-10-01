Dr. Henry Ealy: Light, Healing, and the End of FDA Tyranny

Register free at https://brightu.com to watch the full Healing for the Ages - Make Your Home Healthy Again stream





- Introduction and Background of Dr. H (0:02)

- The Role of Personal Responsibility in Health (2:59)

- The Importance of Light and Spectrum Exposure (5:05)

- Photoactivation of Nutrition and Light Therapy (7:27)

- The Impact of Blue Light and EMF on Health (14:40)

- Natural Light and Sun Exposure for Health (16:19)

- The Role of Nutrition and Antioxidants in Sun Protection (18:27)

- The Connection Between Light and EMF Protection (22:49)

- The Importance of Red Light Therapy (33:25)

- The Role of Light in Healing and Transformation (37:37)





