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Why Is Assisted Suicide Legal Yet Ivermectin Withheld From C19 Patients?
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10 views • November 03, 2021
📱 If you or a loved one is in crisis call 1-800-273-8255 to reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 for free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
💬 I look forward to your reaction in the comments section. 🔗 Share this vid link on your social media ■ I responded to the haters who seem to love jabs. How is it that assisted suicide is legal in 9 states and District of Columbia yet doctors and patients are being denied the freedom to choose certain treatments for c19 such as ivermectin?
Sources cited in video:
Death with Dignity Acts - U.S. jurisdictions
Hospital Withholding Ivermectin Claims WY Activists https://jeff4justice.locals.com/post/1118585/hospital-withholding-ivermectin-claims-wy-activists
Jeff 4 Justice
jeff4justice
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice
you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
💬 I look forward to your reaction in the comments section. 🔗 Share this vid link on your social media ■ I responded to the haters who seem to love jabs. How is it that assisted suicide is legal in 9 states and District of Columbia yet doctors and patients are being denied the freedom to choose certain treatments for c19 such as ivermectin?
Sources cited in video:
Death with Dignity Acts - U.S. jurisdictions
Hospital Withholding Ivermectin Claims WY Activists https://jeff4justice.locals.com/post/1118585/hospital-withholding-ivermectin-claims-wy-activists
Jeff 4 Justice
jeff4justice
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice
you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
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