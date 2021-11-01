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Parents branded domestic terrorists by school board | The David Icke show: The dot connector | Ickonic
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23 views • November 01, 2021
They want our kids and the place to start is in the school system.
David Icke looks at the recent claims by school authorities in the US that brand concerned parents domestic terrorists.
Watch David Icke's full Dot Connector series only on www.Ickonic.com/DotConnector.
https://www.banned.video/
David Icke looks at the recent claims by school authorities in the US that brand concerned parents domestic terrorists.
Watch David Icke's full Dot Connector series only on www.Ickonic.com/DotConnector.
https://www.banned.video/
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