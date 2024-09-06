BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sleep Tips & Strategies for Optimal Health with Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
109 followers
27 views • 8 months ago

Sleep is probably THE most important aspect of our health. While we sleep, our body recharges, tissues are repaired, our brain detoxifies, growth hormones are produced, we consolidate memories, and much more! On average, a person should get 7-9 hours of good sleep each night.

Join Dr. Hotze and Jason Gourlas, MPAS, PA-C as they discuss sleep strategies for optimal health and the warning signs of sleep apnea. Find out what natural supplements can improve the quality of your sleep and how to determine if you are getting restorative sleep.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping! To purchase “Sleep Formula” mentioned on this podcast, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/product/sleep-formula-60-capsules/

Keywords
healthnatural supplementsdr steven hotzewellness revolutionoptimal healthsleep tips
