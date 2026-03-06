On Commanders telling troops this war is for Jesus - Tucker Carlson last night clip

Tucker Carlson last night, on commanders telling troops this war is for Jesus:

"There are a million Christians in Iran. So if you were doing this for Jesus, presumably you would go out of your way not to hurt his followers in the country you're attacking. Did the U.S. government make any attempt to spare the Christians? Of course we're not."

Nagasaki. The largest Christian community in Japan, annihilated by a Christian nation.

Iraq. Home to one of the oldest Christian communities on Earth, destroyed by a U.S. invasion sold as a moral crusade. The Christian population went from 1.5 million to under 200,000.

Now Iran, one million Christians being bombed by men whose commanders tell them it's God's will.

Tucker said it plainly: "Christians have a way of dying disproportionately in these wars. Which tells you something about their real motive."

The motive was never Jesus. It never is.

