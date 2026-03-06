BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

On Commanders telling troops this war is for Jesus - Tucker Carlson last night clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1358 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
309 views • 3 days ago

Tucker Carlson last night, on commanders telling troops this war is for Jesus:

"There are a million Christians in Iran. So if you were doing this for Jesus, presumably you would go out of your way not to hurt his followers in the country you're attacking. Did the U.S. government make any attempt to spare the Christians? Of course we're not."

Nagasaki. The largest Christian community in Japan, annihilated by a Christian nation.

Iraq. Home to one of the oldest Christian communities on Earth, destroyed by a U.S. invasion sold as a moral crusade. The Christian population went from 1.5 million to under 200,000.

Now Iran, one million Christians being bombed by men whose commanders tell them it's God's will.

Tucker said it plainly: "Christians have a way of dying disproportionately in these wars. Which tells you something about their real motive."

The motive was never Jesus. It never is.

Cynthia... full video is uploaded too.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei&#8217;s Son

Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei’s Son

Garrison Vance
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy