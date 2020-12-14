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The New Model: Lifelong Learning
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120 views • December 14, 2020
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As we produce this video it’s the summer of 2020 and a lot of people will need to make some big decisions that will effect their lives and their children’s lives now and in the future. The New Model we’ll explore in this video isn’t just an innovation in school technology. This new model robs children of their childhood.
Right now children are being introduced to a new model of school learning which will never help them get ahead in life. This new model will only lead them to a life of debt and servitude. In the early stages of life, the way a child is perceived or how he behaves now will shape his future and how he lives for the rest of his life.
Right now, children are being taught how to build their brand.
Right now children are being shaped into slaves.
And they are being taught–that it’s better to be enslaved than it is to be free.
This is an abomination against humanity
This is Lifelong Learning
This is the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music Credits:
Intro Music
Imagine produced by Lukrembo
Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/lukrembo
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LuKremBo
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/lukrembo
Email : [email protected]
SDMS - Dark Spring
Provided by No Copyright Trap https://youtu.be/JkRHtdt9g3A
Download for free: https://theartistunion.com/tracks/b06821
Emotional and Ambient Electronic Music - 5:54 AM (Dawn)
Ross Bugden
Licensed under a ‘Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License’. You can find the link to that license here:
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Hard Dark Sick Angry Beat | Aggressive Powerful Drums Instrumental | M4-Beats
End Credit Music
Blue
Eklo & JordinLaine
Eklo:
https://soundcloud.com/iameklo
https://twitter.com/iameklo
https://www.facebook.com/iameklo
https://www.youtube.com/c/EkloMusic
JordinLaine:
https://soundcloud.com/jordinlaine
https://twitter.com/jordinlaine
https://www.facebook.com/jordinlaine
Music from Soundcloud
Music provided by RFM: https://youtu.be/T1fI17Tja5g
I’m Your’s (ukulele)
uke3453
https://youtu.be/ErMWX--UJZ4
Videos:
Blockchain: Life on the Ledger
Alison Hawver McDowell
https://youtu.be/JzrFAHwrhVc
Child removing cute mask
Video by August de Richelieu from Pexels
The Gamified Life: The Basics
https://youtu.be/yMKBeyEJDpI
How NuDetect Verifies Lisa
https://youtu.be/LtqQLsdCLPo
InBrief: Early Childhood Mental Health
Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University
https://youtu.be/L41k2p-YRCs
The 5 Trends Shaping the Future of Work
Jacob Morgan
https://youtu.be/LrhmHbDLM8o
Social Impact Bonds: An overview
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
https://youtu.be/DlXdCV9KyuE
Introduction to Wraparound
Oregon Wraparound
https://youtu.be/X8_ia39661Q
Kids with Disabilities Handcuffed at a Kentucky Elementary School, Families Sue
Mashable News
https://youtu.be/sO_gKQUuISc
Fence Traffic Time Lapse
Stock footage provided by Beachfront, downloaded from http://www.videvo.net
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Audio quote by Alison Alison Hawver McDowell
From: Part 5: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Global Technocratic Takeover w/ Alison McDowell
argusfest
https://youtu.be/Ie0NRnu7X3c
Articles & Posts
Against Self-Sufficiency, the Gift by Sever
Black Seed Issue 5, Summer 2017
https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/various-authors-black-seed-issue-5#toc47
Social Impact Bonds
Stanford Social Innovation Review
A Critical Reflection on Social Impact Bonds
https://ssir.org/articles/entry/a_critical_reflection_on_social_impact_bonds
Wrench in the Gears
How exactly did the Department of Defense end up in my child’s classroom?
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2017/01/16/how-did-the-department-of-defense-end-up-in-my-childs-classroom/
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
As we produce this video it’s the summer of 2020 and a lot of people will need to make some big decisions that will effect their lives and their children’s lives now and in the future. The New Model we’ll explore in this video isn’t just an innovation in school technology. This new model robs children of their childhood.
Right now children are being introduced to a new model of school learning which will never help them get ahead in life. This new model will only lead them to a life of debt and servitude. In the early stages of life, the way a child is perceived or how he behaves now will shape his future and how he lives for the rest of his life.
Right now, children are being taught how to build their brand.
Right now children are being shaped into slaves.
And they are being taught–that it’s better to be enslaved than it is to be free.
This is an abomination against humanity
This is Lifelong Learning
This is the Fourth Industrial Revolution
Please tell your friends about our page and encourage them to support us. We are creatives that illustrate the current narratives that often go undetected in mainstream reporting.
We are not reporters, though. We are artists, painters, writers, designers and visual interpreters.
Thank you for your continued support!
Please subscribe to our channel and like this video!
We Need Your Support, please donate or subscribe
- Paypal: http://www.paypal.me/bookofours
- Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/bookofours
You can follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bookofours/
Get Book of Ours merchandise: https://www.zazzle.com/store/bookofours
Book of Ours web site: http://www.book-of-ours.com
Our Blog: http://www.book-of-ours.com/blog/
For questions email [email protected]
Book of Ours Creative Commons License
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.
If you want to use it, please ask for permission.
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-nd/3.0/
Music Credits:
Intro Music
Imagine produced by Lukrembo
Soundcloud : https://soundcloud.com/lukrembo
Twitter : https://twitter.com/LuKremBo
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/lukrembo
Email : [email protected]
SDMS - Dark Spring
Provided by No Copyright Trap https://youtu.be/JkRHtdt9g3A
Download for free: https://theartistunion.com/tracks/b06821
Emotional and Ambient Electronic Music - 5:54 AM (Dawn)
Ross Bugden
Licensed under a ‘Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License’. You can find the link to that license here:
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Hard Dark Sick Angry Beat | Aggressive Powerful Drums Instrumental | M4-Beats
End Credit Music
Blue
Eklo & JordinLaine
Eklo:
https://soundcloud.com/iameklo
https://twitter.com/iameklo
https://www.facebook.com/iameklo
https://www.youtube.com/c/EkloMusic
JordinLaine:
https://soundcloud.com/jordinlaine
https://twitter.com/jordinlaine
https://www.facebook.com/jordinlaine
Music from Soundcloud
Music provided by RFM: https://youtu.be/T1fI17Tja5g
I’m Your’s (ukulele)
uke3453
https://youtu.be/ErMWX--UJZ4
Videos:
Blockchain: Life on the Ledger
Alison Hawver McDowell
https://youtu.be/JzrFAHwrhVc
Child removing cute mask
Video by August de Richelieu from Pexels
The Gamified Life: The Basics
https://youtu.be/yMKBeyEJDpI
How NuDetect Verifies Lisa
https://youtu.be/LtqQLsdCLPo
InBrief: Early Childhood Mental Health
Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University
https://youtu.be/L41k2p-YRCs
The 5 Trends Shaping the Future of Work
Jacob Morgan
https://youtu.be/LrhmHbDLM8o
Social Impact Bonds: An overview
Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport
https://youtu.be/DlXdCV9KyuE
Introduction to Wraparound
Oregon Wraparound
https://youtu.be/X8_ia39661Q
Kids with Disabilities Handcuffed at a Kentucky Elementary School, Families Sue
Mashable News
https://youtu.be/sO_gKQUuISc
Fence Traffic Time Lapse
Stock footage provided by Beachfront, downloaded from http://www.videvo.net
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Audio quote by Alison Alison Hawver McDowell
From: Part 5: The Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Global Technocratic Takeover w/ Alison McDowell
argusfest
https://youtu.be/Ie0NRnu7X3c
Articles & Posts
Against Self-Sufficiency, the Gift by Sever
Black Seed Issue 5, Summer 2017
https://theanarchistlibrary.org/library/various-authors-black-seed-issue-5#toc47
Social Impact Bonds
Stanford Social Innovation Review
A Critical Reflection on Social Impact Bonds
https://ssir.org/articles/entry/a_critical_reflection_on_social_impact_bonds
Wrench in the Gears
How exactly did the Department of Defense end up in my child’s classroom?
https://wrenchinthegears.com/2017/01/16/how-did-the-department-of-defense-end-up-in-my-childs-classroom/
Keywords
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