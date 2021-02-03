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Report 229 | Invasive Neurotech, True Neuroethics - Panel 1
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146 views • February 03, 2021
Opening panel to discuss the nature of today's neurotechnologies, unlawful neuro targeting and exploitation of people for dark military and Intelligence experimentation, how Big Tech working in the neuro space has benefited from the modern slavery of this covert exploitation by DARPA and the DOJ both, and cautionary discussions on COINTELPRO slander campaigns and dubious research projects data-collecting info from TIs with no returns of reports and solutions to help end these crimes against humanity.
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