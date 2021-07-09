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Eddie: Nasa Admits Humans Can't Penatrate The Firmament [07.07.2021]
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176 views • July 09, 2021
Rashaan Elam - 15 hours ago: 'I'll never forget the first time I saw this years ago. I was PISSED.'
Blue Eyes - 17 hours ago: 'I heard this guy took his own life. Not sure if that’s true.'
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie - 8 hours ago: 'I heard the same thing but haven’t seen proof, I wouldn’t surprise me if he was sacrificed though.'
332 views Jul 7, 2021
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
https://youtu.be/wxsX53xA6HE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
Blue Eyes - 17 hours ago: 'I heard this guy took his own life. Not sure if that’s true.'
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie - 8 hours ago: 'I heard the same thing but haven’t seen proof, I wouldn’t surprise me if he was sacrificed though.'
332 views Jul 7, 2021
Ever Hopeful Rapture Ready Eddie
https://youtu.be/wxsX53xA6HE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNKwuWcTIQpjJuxpoti1Tcg
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