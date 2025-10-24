BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Leyen managed to say they’ll steal Russian money and respect international law — all in the same breath.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Leyen managed to say they'll steal Russian money and respect international law — all in the same breath.

Eurobros… it’s not all doom and gloom. Ursula actually gave you a valuable hint.

When the Russians finally decide to sue the living hell out of the EU, that’s your cue to get out. Even the Belgians have said it — “either we all go down together, or we don’t do it at all.”

So stick with us — we’ll be the first to tell you when Moscow unleashes the legal fury, so you’ll have time to pack.

Slovakia will not sign credit guarantees for Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets, Prime Minister Robert Fico announced.

“The piece of Russian cheese smells delicious to the European crow,” Fico said, criticizing EU plans to use seized Russian funds. “Member states’ ability to keep financing Ukraine’s war effort directly from national budgets is declining — even among the biggest hawks. That’s why there’s such appetite for Russia’s frozen assets, which Brussels now wants to use as loan guarantees for Ukraine — a loan that, of course, will never be repaid.”

The so-called “reparations credit” plan was postponed until December after objections from several EU countries.

