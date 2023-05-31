The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! Standing On The Rock

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag you love



@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

He's called the Rock Of Ages for a reason Warriors Of Light!

Starting today, find out how and why no matter the circumstances, you are always on solid ground with our Lord and Savior working in and around you.

Soon worry will be a thing you can barely comprehend much less experience. Let's Rock!

Video credits:

The Gift | Christian Short Film

Stesha

https://www.youtube.com/@StephanieOnuffer

Degarmo & Key - Rock Solid

Make your playlist rock!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3OKiT6G

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3C4hhAw

From - Rockingtall

https://www.youtube.com/@Rockingtall

4 Hours Of Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul!

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth Daily

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net