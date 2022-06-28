FULL SHOW: Highlights From A Weekend Of Liberal Baby Murdering Rage

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Owen Shroyer has an overwhelming amount of video content from a weekend of liberal rage over the abortion ruling. But also, as gay pride month comes to a close, some of the more disgusting and egregious activities are now happening at these events in which children are in attendance. Today’s transmission covers it all. The commentary from the left is almost as bad as the activity in the street. Project Veritas latest video shows a black supremacist Democrat calling for her people to infiltrate the Republican Party and act as sleeper cells. Nancy Pelosi throws an elbow intentionally at Mayra Flores’s daughter.