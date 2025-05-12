192-Stop the Decimation of Our Youth

Our youth are being decimated by the propagation of destructive lifestyles, and specifically, gender indoctrination, at every turn.

Public schools are an especially egregious are of concern for these issues.

Richard presents a practical solution with the three-pronged education approach of abstinence-centered classroom education, peer counseling by abstinent peers, and STAR (Students Teaching Abstinence and Responsibility) leadership clubs.

In the show:

https://urbanlifetraining.org

https://unionstation.love













