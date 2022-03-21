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The Man Who Killed Millions
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916 views • March 21, 2022
When a man starts to believe Don Lemon and CNN, he can't face the dark reality of taking zinc and getting some sunshine.
Voices and Writing by Owen Benjamin
Animation by Hometown Bear
https://unbearablesmedia.com/hometown-bear/
OwenBenjamin.com
Unauthorized.tv
(This took a week to complete)
Voices and Writing by Owen Benjamin
Animation by Hometown Bear
https://unbearablesmedia.com/hometown-bear/
OwenBenjamin.com
Unauthorized.tv
(This took a week to complete)
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