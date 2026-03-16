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IRS LACKED THE LEGAL AUTHORITY TO COLLECT TAXES⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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Background: https://tona13.blogspot.com/2011/01/missing-13th-amendment-also-known-as.html


💰🇺🇸 IRS Lacks Legal Authority❓


📖 A phantom Constitution materialized in 1913 via the Federal Reserve and IRS, morphing America into apparatus where banking cartels siphon prosperity through unlawful labor taxation.


Source: https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/2032524679655649621

Keywords
irsfederal reserveoriginal 13th amendmentbait and switchlacking legal authority to collect taxes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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