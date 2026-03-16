IRS LACKED THE LEGAL AUTHORITY TO COLLECT TAXES⁉️

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Background: https://tona13.blogspot.com/2011/01/missing-13th-amendment-also-known-as.html
💰🇺🇸 IRS Lacks Legal Authority❓
📖 A phantom Constitution materialized in 1913 via the Federal Reserve and IRS, morphing America into apparatus where banking cartels siphon prosperity through unlawful labor taxation.
Source: https://x.com/XPHOENIXDRAGON/status/2032524679655649621