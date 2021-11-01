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DESPITE LACK OF DATA, FDA PANEL OK’S COVID SHOT FOR KIDS
"We are never going to learn how safe a vaccine is until we start giving it. That's just the way it goes.” Those were the words of an FDA advisor and voting member who greenlit the experimental shot for kids.
#FDA #VRBPAC #Covid19Vaccine
POSTED: November 1, 2021