© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Barrie Schwortz - Shroud of Turin
Follow
2
Share
Report
100 views • April 18, 2022
This is a three-part interview merged into one with Barrie Schwortz, the technical photographer of the Shroud of Turin Research Project (STURP), and with CV Berton, cohost of Freedom on Deck for Fox News radio 94.9 FM WJJF CT, RI & NY.
Barrie goes into detail on the facts about the Shroud of Turin, how we know it’s authentically the burial cloth of Jesus of Nazareth, and his experiences with STURP and the Shroud and how it has affected his life. Has it affected yours?
Freedom on Deck is a weekly radio show featuring Chet Martin, Brian Breault and CV Berton discussing currents events and going where others fear to tread.
Go to www.Shroud.com and www.FreedomOnDeck.com
Barrie goes into detail on the facts about the Shroud of Turin, how we know it’s authentically the burial cloth of Jesus of Nazareth, and his experiences with STURP and the Shroud and how it has affected his life. Has it affected yours?
Freedom on Deck is a weekly radio show featuring Chet Martin, Brian Breault and CV Berton discussing currents events and going where others fear to tread.
Go to www.Shroud.com and www.FreedomOnDeck.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.