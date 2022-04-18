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Barrie Schwortz - Shroud of Turin
Freedom on Deck
Freedom on Deck
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100 views • April 18, 2022
This is a three-part interview merged into one with Barrie Schwortz, the technical photographer of the Shroud of Turin Research Project (STURP), and with CV Berton, cohost of Freedom on Deck for Fox News radio 94.9 FM WJJF CT, RI & NY.
Barrie goes into detail on the facts about the Shroud of Turin, how we know it’s authentically the burial cloth of Jesus of Nazareth, and his experiences with STURP and the Shroud and how it has affected his life. Has it affected yours?
Freedom on Deck is a weekly radio show featuring Chet Martin, Brian Breault and CV Berton discussing currents events and going where others fear to tread.
Go to www.Shroud.com and www.FreedomOnDeck.com
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resurrectionshroudschwortzsudarium
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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