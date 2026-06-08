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Mystery Babylon #14
TruthsOfJesus
TruthsOfJesus
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Explore further the motif of name: when God does not name a man, then he dies. Explain the confusion of tongues, a more deeper concept of confusion of speech, difficulty of understanding others' speech. This judgment prevents mankind from building Babel again with one will, doctrine, agenda simply because that universal philosophy cannot be communicated to all peoples. But in the end times, it seems to be resurrected, when it is God's time, the mystery Babylon rises, once again manifesting the spirit of Babel.

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bible studymother of harlotsmystery babylonspiritual harlotbook revelation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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